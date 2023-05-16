Southern rescue agencies among search and rescue award winners

The rescue of a tramper from Milford Sound has been recognised at the search and rescue awards.

Agencies involved in the rescue of a tramper from Devil’s Armchair in Milford Sound last year have been recognised at an industry awards event.

On March 27, 2022, Hamish Attenborough failed to return from a climb of the Devil’s Armchair – a 1627m high peak near Milford Sound.

Over five days, a complex search operation took place, with teams from Dunedin LandSAR, Fiordland LandSAR, Wakatipu LandSAR, Wanaka LandSAR Canyon / Swiftwater Team, Paul Rogers, Southern District Police, Police National Dive Squad, Southland AREC, Action Helicopters, Southern Lakes Helicopters and the Milford Sound Volunteer Fire Brigade all contributing.

Attenborough was eventually found 1.8 metres underwater and wedged between rocks but sadly had not survived.

He was recovered in a challenging team effort from the Giant Gate River gorge by the Police National Dive Squad, canyon rescue personnel from Wanaka LandSAR and Southern Lakes Helicopters.

Those involved in the rescue effort received the Certificates of Achievement – Operational Activity award at the 2022 New Zealand Search and Rescue Awards, held at Parliament on Tuesday night.

Supplied Hamish Attenborough died while tramper in Milford Sound.

Kiri Allan presented the awards and said the quality of this year’s winners was exceptional.

“These people and groups represent the very best of the search and rescue sector in 2022.”

The top Gold Award - Operational went to Northland Police SAR Squad, Police National Dive Squad, Maritime NZ Rescue Coordination Centre, the crew of Florence Nightingale, the crew of Pacific Invader and Kobe O’Neill for the rescue of 10 people from the vessel Enchanter near North Cape / Otou between 20-21 March 2022.

The Gold Award – Support went to John Munro from Locator Beacons New Zealand for his commitment to search and rescue.

Others to receive certificates of achievement included the Aoraki / Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team and Otago Rescue Helicopter for the rescue of two climbing groups from Aoraki / Mount Cook between 11-16 September 2022.

The Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club, Paid Lifeguard Service – Tairua, Paid Lifeguard Service – Pauanui, Pauanui / Tairua SAR Squad, Waikato District Police and Coastguard Tairua-Pauanui were also given a certificate award for the rescue of three adults and two children from the Tairua Harbour bar on January 5 2022.

And so was the No. 5 Squadron Royal New Zealand Air Force for the search for two missing boats near Kiribati on May 23, 2022.

Certificates of Achievement – Support Activity were given to Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson, Rosie Musters and Senior Constable Peter Cunningham for their service and commitment to search and rescue.