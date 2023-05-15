Plans for the most expensive council toilet in Southland released

Plans for the new shower and toilet facility at Taramea Bay in Riverton are proceeding.

The plans for the most expensive council toilet in Southland – that promise not to flood – at Taramea Bay have been released.

Southland District Council released the plans for the $620,000 toilet block in Riverton on Monday which have a new and improved look, whilst hopefully keeping the shoes of its users dry.

The new structure was designed to have a long service life, and the new site 12 metres away was chosen to be on higher ground to mitigate seawater flooding the old block.

In a statement, the council said it was a “real problem” at the current block near the site of the former soundshell, where surface flooding is a regular occurrence during high sea level events.

While flooding was an issue, others included the lack of accessible parking.

With a large stormwater main running from the street to the beach that could not be built over, the new site was chosen to be at the highest point in the immediate area within the council reserve.

Supplied The flooding at existing toilets at Taramea Bay will soon be a thing of the past.

There was also opportunity for a playground to be developed on the site as part of the wider Taramea Bay redevelopment.

The new block will be 6.76 metres wide and 6m long – with an additional shower block adding an extra 2m on one side – and be around 3m high at the highest points of its curved roof.

Since the initial proposal three years ago, the project’s costs have increased by $200,000 due to a 45% increase in the price of construction materials in the past two years.

One local business owner objected to the proposal due to concerns about the location of the new site, however, it at the end of the day, it became an issue of cost, the council said in a statement.

“While Southland District Council and the Oraka Aparima Community Board acknowledge the concerns of the business owner, moving the facility would add at least an extra $40,000 to an already expensive project that would have to be borne by all Southland ratepayers or community board funds.”

Supplied The new toilet block will include a shower area at the back for beachgoers.

The extra cost of placing it at a different location would be driven by a range of factors, including extra earthworks and permanent materials that would be required to build up another site to elevate the structure above the high-water mark.

Chairman of the Oraka Aparima Community Board, Michael Weusten said the new block was a step in the right direction for the redevelopment of the area.

“The Aparima Community Board, following a long review of all factors, believe that this new shower/toilet building is the best, most fiscally responsible option that can be taken, and this new amenity will prove to be a huge asset to growing the use of the Taramea Bay playground, especially once the redevelopment of the expanded playground is completed.”

The existing toilets can remain open during the new construction.