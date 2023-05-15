Youths setting fire to tree in Invercargill sparks police response

Police have been alerted of a group of young people who were seen setting fire to a tree in Invercargill.

Police have been alerted to a group of young people in Invercargill who set a tree on fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to an area near Scott and Chesney streets in Kingswell just after 5pm on Monday after receiving reports a tree was on fire.

The caller said kids were seen running away from the area after setting the tree alight, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Simon Lyford said.

The fire was isolated to the tree and was out by the time firefighters arrived, Lyford said, but police were alerted and arrived at the scene just before 6pm, a police spokesperson said.