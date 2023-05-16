Southland sporting awards finalists unveiled

Southland racer Cormac Buchanan is a finalist for this year’s junior sports person of the year. (File photo)

One of the strongest finalist lineups in the 70-year history of the ILT Southland Sports Awards has been unveiled.

Commonwealth Games golds, world championship medals and historic national titles feature across the eight categories for the 2022/2023 awards season.

From awards for the Kia team, coaches, masters achievement, community impact, and of course Senior and Junior Sportsperson of the year, the finalists list is racked with sporting Southlanders from across the field, track, and gym.

Notable juniors up for awards this year are Cormac Buchannan for motorsports, Charliese Erskine for clay target shooting, and Jon Rawiri Maddoc for brazillian jiu-jitsu.

Last year Losa Fifita took home the juniors sports person of the year with her talent in netball.

Active Southland chief executive Vanessa Hughey-Pol said the calibre of nominations and finalists for this year’s awards had been impressive.

Active Southland/Supplied Last year’s junior sportsperson of the year was netballer Losa Fifita. (File photo)

“The quality of performances by Southland athletes, and the contributions that our officials and administrators continue to make at the local, national and international level, makes you proud to be a Southlander,” Hughey-Pol said.

“I know for a fact the judging panel had a real challenge narrowing the nominations down to the finalists that have been announced, and deciding on category winners has not been easy.”

At least 25 different sporting codes are represented across the eight confirmed categories, Hughey-Pol said.

“The variety of sports is exceptional and it’s great to see so many codes taking the opportunity to nominate their people and celebrate their achievements.”

The Southland Times has partnered with Active Southland and the Southland Amateur Sports Trust to showcase this year’s awards.

All winners, including the Active Southland 2023 Services to Sport awards, will be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.