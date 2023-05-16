Fire investigator called to Invercargill bedroom blaze

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Invercargill.

A fire investigator has been called to determine the circumstances of a bedroom fire in Invercargill.

Firefighters were called to Chelmsford St in the southern city just after 3pm on Tuesday after receiving reports of a fire in a house, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Blair Walklin said.

One person was reported to be in the house when emergency calls sounded, but the fire – and the occupant – were both out by the time firefighters arrived, Walklin said.

A fire investigator was called to the home to determine the cause of the blaze.