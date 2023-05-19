Budget 2023: $100 million for Green Hydrogen in Southland

A hundred million dollars has been promised for the green hydrogen economy in Southland.

Southland Just Transition, an organisation built on supporting and building a flourishing economy in Murihiku, were alerted to the cash injection on Thursday as the government’s Budget 2023 was unveiled to the nation.

While the details hadn’t yet been provided for how the $100m would be broken down, co-chair of Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group Aimee Kaio said it was a solid commitment to helping the region shift to a low-emission economy.

”It’s huge, it’s really significant. I think it’s a drop in the bucket of what’s actually needed, but it’s a start,” Kaio said.

Meriana Johnsen/Supplied Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group co-chair Aimee Kaio says its is a significant cash investment. (File photo)

“We have some big kaupapa happening down here of national interest, hydrogen is one, aquaculture innovations another, in advocating for lower emission economies.

”It’s all about ensuring Murihiku is thriving.”

The funding comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS).

Kaio (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa) said she and her co-chair Neil McAra were optimistic a long-term solution could be found.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Just Transition Enduring Oversight Group co-chair Neil McAra is hopeful here will be more investment from the government. (File photo)

“While we remain hopeful NZAS can negotiate an electricity supply contract beyond 2024, any agreement must clearly signal the smelter’s long-term commitment to the Southland community.”

Co-chair Neil McAra said Southland was focused on diversifying its economy, and said the support for green hydrogen was a great start.

“Having Tiwai [Point] and obviously hydrogen would be the ultimate outcome on the back of other strong industries such as agriculture, so we’re not reliant on one large industry player into the future, and so that we’ve got a lot more balance and diversity for our economy.”

McAra believed the funding would be distributed over a period of time, and was hopeful more funding would be announced next week when Minster Megan Woods visited the region for an energy expo.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Minister of Energy and Resources Dr Megan Woods will visit Murihiku next week. (File photo)

“We appreciate the support Government has given the Southland region and look forward to hearing more on the support for Southland Just Transition from the Minister of Energy and Resources Dr Megan Woods when the Minister visits Invercargill next week.”

The overarching goals of Southland Just Transition are to strengthen business resilience and help to understand regional advantages in primary industries, skills and training workstreams, as well as to build the community’s resilience and long-term strategic focus.

The Beyond 2025 Southland plan will also be launched at the end of June 2023, and has a dual purpose as the long-term planning workstream within Southland’s Just Transition work plan and the updated

Southland Regional Development Strategy 2015-2025 (SoRDS).