Motorbike street race canned; but superbikes ready to roar into town

Jonny Lewis (54) and Heath Botica (167), both of Nelson, contest the Formula 3 race through the Bill Richardson Drive area of Invercargill at the Burt Munro Challenge earlier this year.

The days of motorbikes roaring through Invercargill’s central city streets as part of the Burt Munro Challenge have come to an end.

The Burt Munro Challenge Committee has decided, reluctantly, to cancel the traditional street racing which has long been a feature of the popular five-day challenge.

Committee chairman Bill Moffatt said careful consideration had been made before deciding to cancel the street race but rising costs and the growth and development of the commercial area had made the event more difficult to run.

“It was simply no longer sustainable. It costs tens of thousands of dollars to race, about $50,000 to $60,000 and there’s the risk of cancellation due to bad weather.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Superbike rider Cormac Buchanan, 16, has had a film crew from the UK following him in Southland before he returns to race in Europe next month

However, it is not all bad news.

The committee has arranged a round of the New Zealand Superbikes Championships to be held at Teretonga Park as part of the next challenge, in 2024.

“Teretonga hasn’t got the overheads for a one-off event,” Moffatt said.

“The superbikes will make up for it. It will be two days of full-on racing. I think it will be an excellent event.”

While the superbikes round for next year is locked in, Moffat said the committee was still talking with Motorcycling NZ for a longer term arrangement.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Martyn Barlow of Brightwater on a Ducati Monster 696 racing at the 2023 Burt Munro Challenge.

“We are committed to providing a world-class event, and confident that the Burt Munro Challenge will continue to be a popular destination for motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world.

“Nowhere else in the country can riders compete in three New Zealand championship events in the same week,” Moffatt said.

“We are grateful to the city of Invercargill, and all of our funders and sponsors for their support over the years, and we look forward to continuing to host the challenge in the region.”

The New Zealand Superbike Championship round will be held at Teretonga on February 10–11, 2024