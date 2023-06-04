'Big unit' takes out King Rig Award at Gore's trucking champs

The Gore Truck Show is part of the Tussock Country Music Festival.

Lindsay Stuck didn’t think his rig stood a chance as the judges scrutinised the trucks lined up for Gore’s annual truck show.

The McDonough Contracting Gore Truck Show’s King Rig award is the pinnacle of trucking success at the decades-long showcase, which is part of the Tussock Country Music Festival.

With 127 entries this year, hosted by the Tussock Country Music Festival, Stuck thought his 620 horsepower linehauler Scania – that can carry up to 60 tonnes – was too dirty to win.

But as the names were called, Stuck’s “big unit” took out the 2023’s King Rig award.

“I ended up working flat out and I didn’t think my truck was clean enough because it was a bit of a rush job,” Stuck said.

“I didn’t think it was good enough to win it, but here you go.”

He didn’t know how it was all judged, but he wasn’t complaining.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff McDonough Contracting Gore Truck Show winner Lindsay Stuck hold’s his award for winning King Rig.

Stuck won the prize back in 2016 and thought that would be his peak, but with this year’s win he was pleasantly surprised.

He said he’s a newbee to the trucking world, having only worked the roads for the past 23 years, but he said he loved taking to the tarseal across the South Island.

The show’s organiser Rhonda Wilson said every drivers’ truck was on its A-game.

“It’s become a legend in the trucking industry,” Wilson said of the show.

“It’s an event specifically for the truck drivers, and it recognises their hard work and what they put into their rigs.”

Supplied Lindsay Stuck's truck, pictured, has won the 2023 King Ring Award.

Wilson said the competitors spent hours getting their trucks in “show-ready condition”.

“They’re judged on anything from the wheels, to the dash, to the headlining, so it’s a big ask,” Wilson said.

“The presentation yesterday of 127 trucks was just amazing, absolutely beautiful trucks.

“Well presented, well looked after, and these guys look after them like that every time.”

While the King Rig prize was the most coveted, there were about 45 other categories ready to be taken home.

This year the People’s Choice Award went to Lachlan Andrews, Best Vintage to Andrew McDowall, and the Tidiest Oldest Working Truck award went to Carlos Bates.