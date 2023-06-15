Navy graduate with a world view and explorer's bent

Ordinary Electronic Technician Hamish Catto on graduation day at the end of Basic Common Training at Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

A Southlander is ready to take to the seas after graduating from the Navy’s basic training.

Hamish Catto, 21, had been studying science at university, but decided it was time for a change.

The former Central Southland College pupil knew he wanted to see the world, and for him, the Navy was the way to go.

“When I was in Year 12 I became interested in the wider world,” Catto said.

“I have a real interest in international relations, and I’m hoping the Navy will help me develop this.

“The work the Navy does for example with our Pacific Island neighbours, with assistance from government agencies, helps a lot of people and that’s where I think the Navy makes a real difference.”

DEFENCE FORCE Covid-19 vaccines are delivered by New Zealand navy personnel to remote atolls in Tokelau. (First published in July 2021)

Catto, who has taken on the role of ordinary electronic technician, said he grew up on a sheep and beef farm and knew he wanted to get a job that was hands-on and diverse.

“I like the idea of learning about the different systems on a ship and problem-solving.

“I think it’s really exciting when you get to diagnose and fix problems on a ship,” he said.

Catto said he was excited about the opportunities for travel in the Navy, particularly further south.

“I’d love to go on one of the Southern Ocean trips,” he said.

“Serving on one of the Inshore Patrol Vessels would be a cool opportunity and a way of seeing the country.”

Getty Images Soldiers, sailors and airmen were placed on Operation Protect during Covid-19 to help at MIQ hotels.

The Defence Force has been struggling with personnel retention since Operation Protect was introduced to support government efforts during the peak of Covid-19.

Almost 30% of the Defence Force’s full-time uniformed staff across the army, air force and navy have left in the past two years, due to a tight labour market, below market-rate wages, and dissatisfaction after spending the pandemic guarding managed isolation facilities.

However, there were almost 50 new recruits graduating alongside Catto at the Devonport Naval Base in Auckland over the weekend, the culmination of the 16-week-long basic training.

Fleet personnel and training recruit training officer, Lieutenant Commander Sarah Campbell said recruits like Catto learn quickly how to move together as a team and complete tasks fast.

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied Sailors perform a haka at the combined basic common training and junior officer common training graduation parade.

“On a ship, no-one works alone,” Campbell said.

“This is all part of developing an ability to perform tasks in the most inhospitable environments, under the direction of a leader and in a team with people they can rely on.”

Campbell said personnel handled some of the most advanced technologies in the world.

“They are provided with the training, education, tools, and equipment necessary to become fully effective in their field.”