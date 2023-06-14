Police make multiple arrests related to Southland violent offences, including attempted murder

Armed Offenders Squad stands outside the headquarters of the Mataura Chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

More than 10 people with known gang links have been arrested in Southland, and other parts of the country, for offences related to the province, and as serious as attempted murder.

Police executed 12 search warrants at addresses in Mataura, Gore, Dunedin, and Hamilton over the past two days.

They arrested 11 males aged between 16 and 43 with links to the Mongrel Mob and organised crime in the district.

They were due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Wednesday and over the coming days.

The arrests followed months of investigative work by Invercargill Police under Operation Pakari, which has involved police inside and outside Southland targeting organised crime.

READ MORE:

* Police make multiple arrests in Southland for violent offences, including attempted murder

* Thirty extra police called into Southland after violent incidents

* Focus on gang activity results in 15 arrests in Wairoa



Three arrests for the Southland-based offending were made in Auckland, with the assistance of district and National Organised Crime Group police.

Charges faced by those arrested include attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and firearms offences.

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

The investigation started last year as part of Operation Cobalt which has focused on harm caused by gang offending in communities nationally.

Officers looked into a number of serious offences believed to be linked to the Mongrel Mob in Southland, and in particular the Mataura Chapter.

Supplied Police wait out the front of the Mongrel Mob pad in Mataura.

The incidents involved included a drive-by shooting in Centre St in Invercargill in January 2022, incidents in February and April last year where people were dropped off at Gore Hospital seriously injured, and a drive-by shooting in Elizabeth Street, Invercargill last June.

Southland’s area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said police were committed to disrupting organised crime groups and the significant harm they cause our families and our communities.

“This operation has been about protecting the community and ensuring Invercargill, Gore and Mataura continue to be safe places to live,” he said.

“These groups are not welcome here; we see the harm they inflict through organised criminal activity and we will target the people who seek to profit from that harm.

“We will continue to target and suppress unlawful gang behaviour in order to protect and enhance the safety of our community and staff.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman says the families of those impacted by the arrests need to be supported. (File photo)

“It is our priority to ensure everyone in our communities feels safe and is safe.”

But it’s not as simple as arresting offenders, he said.

To achieve safe communities long-term Southland Police realised they need to engage in a deeper way with the families that had been impacted by the warrants and arrests.

Supporting those families after their parents, relatives, brothers or sisters were arrested was a priority, Bowman said.

“It’s one thing to arrest a parent, it’s another to leave another caregiver struggling to support the family,” Bowman said.

“While we are focused on holding people to account for what is serious violent offending, Police’s role is also to be victim-focused and help [prevent] further harm from occurring.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development may be called to assist families who have been impacted by the recent arrests.

Dedicated teams alongside social agencies were heading into the family homes to offer support to those who in many cases suddenly find themselves struggling, he said.

“This could be as simple as budgeting advice, or more significant interventions such as child welfare agencies being involved,” Inspector Bowman says.

Anyone in our community, whether directly affected by this offending or not, who is struggling is encouraged to reach out to relevant services.