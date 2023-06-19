Four people injured after intersection collision on State Highway 1 near Invercargill

State Highway 1 into Invercargill has been closed after a crash left four people injured. (File photo)

Four people have been injured after two cars collided at an intersection in Invercargill.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 at the intersection of Mill Rd South and East Rd heading into the city just after 8.20pm on Monday evening.

Emergency services arrived to find four people with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi said the road was still closed at 9.30pm and advised motorists to avoid the area.