Four people injured after intersection collision on State Highway 1 near Invercargill
Four people have been injured after two cars collided at an intersection in Invercargill.
The crash happened on State Highway 1 at the intersection of Mill Rd South and East Rd heading into the city just after 8.20pm on Monday evening.
Emergency services arrived to find four people with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.
Waka Kotahi said the road was still closed at 9.30pm and advised motorists to avoid the area.