Coastguard involved in 14-hour rescue days before launching recruitment drive

Bluff Rescue went to the aid of a vessel on Friday night, spending 10 hours towing it back to shore in what was a 14-hour operation.

As Coastguard New Zealand launches its annual volunteer drive, the story of a 14-hour rescue at the weekend has emerged.

About 5pm Friday, Bluff Rescue were asked by police to respond to the 15m vessel adrift near Owaka in poor conditions, as no other vessels were available to assist.

With five volunteers aboard (including three skippers and two crew), led by the unit's newest skipper Ray Flutey, Bluff Rescue departed, taking 2.5 hours to get to the vessel, Coastguard communications advisor Ben Parsons said in an emailed release.

The vessel was moving around in the “slop” so much so Bluff Rescue could not get to close without careful consideration around collision.

Eventually a line was attached to the vessel, allowing a towrope to be pulled on and secured. The next challenge was getting the vessel to safety, Parsons said.

Rotating the crew for fatigue management, Bluff Rescue towed the vessel for more than 10 hours back to port arriving home at 7.30am Saturday.

It was a huge night with great learning and experience gained by all crew on board the vessel, Parsons said.

Assisting in sea rescues like this is a key part of the work Coastguard does and its service in Southland and Riverton are on the hunt for volunteers.

Coastguard New Zealand has launched its 2023 volunteer recruitment campaign and is looking to fill positions in rescue vessel and shore crew and governance.

Chief executive Callum Gillespie said it didn’t matter whether volunteers were seasoned boaties or someone with a passion for supporting their community.

“Being on the water is a huge part of who we are as Kiwis. Our job is to make sure people are safe, by giving great advice as they head out, or helping them when they get in a spot of bother,” he said.

“Volunteering for Coastguard is more than just our on-water capability. We have amazing shore crews from our radio operators to training coordinators whose efforts enable us to bring people home safely. It takes a crew to save a life.”

Southland is looking for rescue vessel volunteers and designated persons ashore and in Riverton coastguard vessel volunteers and shore crew are needed.