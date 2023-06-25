Women in trades event hoped to spark career interest in girls

Girls across Southland are being called to consider a career in the trades. (File photo)

Girls are being called to consider a career in trades at a Southland Youth Futures event.

For its third year running the Girls in Trades expo will be held in Murihiku Southland in a bid to showcase what the trades have to offer to girls in the region.

The initiative, run by Great South’s Southland Youth Futures programme gives year 11 and 12 students the chance to try out a trade hands-on.

The event was created to address the underrepresentation of women in trades in Murihiku Southland is proving popular amongst high school students.

READ MORE:

* Timaru to host first Women in Trades workshop

* Businesses and students benefit from Southland Summer of Work

* Hundreds of summer jobs on offer for Southland students



Robyn Edie/Stuff Great South Southland youth futures team manager Renata Gill says the event will help girls who want to work in trades. (File photo)

Whether it’s mechanics and building, to machinery operation, the 90 students from 10 schools expected to arrive at the Corinthian Centre on Tuesday will have their hands – and futures career options – full.

Great South Southland Youth Futures team manager Renata Gill said the event was significant for the girls coming through.

It provided a platform for young women to consider trades as a viable career choice, and a safe environment for them to ask questions they might not otherwise have the opportunity to.

“Most importantly they can give it a go and see if it aligns with their interests,” Gill said.

“They can also ask things they’re too scared to ask in front of the boys.”

Kelly Schicker/Waikato Times Kendyl Coleman, left, Steven Rice and Michael Patterson work on a car in Hamilton. (File photo)

About 10 employers and organisations will be ready to taken them through what it’s like to take on the trades.

With 13 activity stations, they could try out anything from changing car tyres to painting walls to operating a digger.

Gill said there would also be stands where students could chat with young female apprentices, trades people or mentors.

“They really relish the opportunity to hear from someone who has been there and done that and to learn about the challenges of working in a male-dominated trade.”

Some schools don’t have wood or metal work rooms so there is little opportunity to try it out,” Gill said.

“Students aren’t going to get interested in something they know nothing about.

“This event is a try before you buy opportunity.”