Cut it in half: Proposed mātaitai reserve at Ruapuke Island to decrease recreational takes

Whānau of Ruapuke Island have proposed more restrictions on shellfish and fish around the island.

An increase in amature fishing around a whānau island in Feoveax Strait has spurred whānau to apply to cut restrictions on recreational fishing in half.

The Topi whānau, Whaitiri whānau, and the Awarua Rūnaka have lodged an application with the Ministry for Primary Industries to introduce a mātaitai reserve around Ruapuke Island to increase the protection of shellfish and fish in the moana.

The moana is open to commercial and amateur fishing, with some recreational restrictions on shellfish found in the area being 50 kina, 25 mussels, 50 oysters, 10 pāua, and 10 scallops.

However, with more amateurs visiting the island, populations of both shellfish and fish have been rapidly decreasing, said Ricky Topi, a co-applicant on the application.

Ricky Topi, right, is one of the applicants for the proposal.

“When I grew up here in Bluff as a kid, every now and then you’d see a boat, like a small recreational boat around the harbour,” Topi said.

“I’m still living in the same street as a grew up in at Ruapuke and 180 boats went out.

“If the people of the land don’t do something there’s not going to be anything left.”

The island is significant to Awarua, a hapū of Kāi Tahu, and was never part of any large land sales when Pākehā arrived in Aotearoa.

In 1887, the Native Land Court determined the “ownership” of the island was connected to three people from the hapū.

Tio, or oysters, are harvested around Ruapuke Island.

The island and the surrounding moana has continued to provide whānau with kai moana, such as shellfish like pāua, kina, tio, kutai, and kōura, and fish such as rawaru moki and mārari.

While the island and the kai moana is open to the public, Topi said whānau could cut it off if necessary, however they didn’t want to do that, they just wanted visitors to respect the moana and help keep the fish and shellfish populations healthy.

“It’s not the commercial guys that are wrecking it, it’s the recreational guys,” Topi said.

“It’s just getting absolutely hammered, there’s people being disrespectful.

“All the mātaitai’s about is cutting the recreational take in half.”

Pāua are harvested around Ruapuke Island.

Southern Charters owner Lindsay Turner said he supported the application.

It’s been getting harder to catch cod, and even with the restrictions, not everyone follows the rules, he said.

“It’s a place you can go that’s only half the distance of Stuart Island.

“I’d be quite happy for them to drop the quotas, but not close the area off.”

Turner said tighter limits might even encourage people not to come and seek less restrictive waters.

Fisheries New Zealand’s acting director of fisheries management Robert Gear said public consultation was open for submission and feedback on the proposal.

“Once the consultation closes, Fisheries New Zealand will provide a copy of the submissions to the iwi for their feedback.

“We will then analyse the submissions and provide advice to the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries for consideration.”

A public hui will be held at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff for discussion about the application on July 4 at 7pm.