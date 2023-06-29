First winter grazing compliance flyover spots 'sites of interest' in Southland

Winter grazing is the practice of feeding stock on fodder crops.

The first winter grazing compliance flyover since new winter grazing regulations were introduced has spotted crops being grazed on in critical source areas.

Environment Southland’s first inspection came up with 21 areas that sparked concerns.

The new criteria for grazing in fodder crops came into play on May 1 after the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater rules came into effect to reduce the impact of intensive winter grazing on animal health and waterways.

One of the conditions in the regulations was for identified critical source areas in winter paddocks to not be cultivated or grazed to protect the soil and waterways.

Critical source areas are areas that accumulate run off that leads to waterways.

During the first flyover on June 13, Environment Southland’s resource management manager Donna Ferguson said staff had looked for crops that had little or no buffering from waterways, were on steep slopes, and were planted within critical source areas.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Winter grazing is grazing stock on fodder crops. (File photo)

The sites identified for follow up were a mixture of crops being grazed on what appeared to be critical source areas, and some with slope issues, she said.

Ferguson said staff were following up on the sites, checking consents, and would be identifying if further action needed to be taken.

As of June 20, 50 winter grazing applications had been received, with 15 deemed permitted activity applications, 14 consents granted, while a further 17 applications were being processed.

Two applications had been returned and two were withdrawn.

Despite 21 potential sites of interest being found, Federated Farmers Southland’s junior vice president and winter grazing spokesperson Jason Herrick said it was expected that there would be some issues with it being the first year the rules were in place.

However, he was impressed with the compliance of farmers in the region.

“From what I’m seeing on the ground things are going really well with winter grazing,” Herrick said.

“We’re seeing a lot of really good practice, were seeing a lot of mitigations put in place.

“Farmers are well ahead of the regulation and the regulation that was put in place in the last 12 months in our opinion is a box ticking exercise when farmers are already doing what their asking, but they’re just asking us for the privilege of ticking a box now.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Federated Farmers Southland's winter grazing spokesperson Jason Herrick says he's impressed with farmers' compliance with the new regulations. (File photo)

Herrick questioned if the sites Environment Southland had identified were serious breaches or minor issues.

“It just depends on what those 21 points of interest are, whether they are slope rule or if they are serious breaches, but I haven’t heard of any serious breaches.

“I do encourage the regional council to reach out to industry groups if there is a serious breach, so industry groups can help mitigate and solve the problem.”

Ferguson said compliance flights were planned for the start of each winter month and will follow paths guided by known areas of concern and incidents reported, as well as locations noted during the cultivation flights.

“We will be undertaking further aerial and roadside monitoring and responding to complaints through the winter grazing period,” she said.

“The roadside work is an extension this year to ensure we are checking more paddocks and reaching out to more farmers.”