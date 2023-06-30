Top Southland chef to take on the world's best chefs in Singapore

Te Anau chef Cameron Davies has claimed the top prize at the Global Chef Pacific Rim semifinal.

A top Te Anau chef will take on the best chefs in the world after qualifying for a prestigious global final in Singapore next year.

Cameron Davies, who owns and operates the Fat Duck in Te Anau, took out this year’s Global Chef Pacific Rim semifinal and the Chef of the Year awards for Hospitality New Zealand.

In winning the Pacific Rim semifinal in Auckland he bested chefs from the Cook Islands, Australia, Fiji and Aotearoa.

Racing against the clock, Davies presented his standout dishes, kicking things off with a sake cured Ākaroa salmon, and smoked salmon and pickled vegetable tartlet.

That was followed up with a dukkah crusted Lumina lamb saddle, crispy sweetbread bonbon and a warm salad of brussel sprout, broad bean and pecorino with a madeira and hazelnut jus.

To further impress the judges palates and secure the win, Davies finished off with a chocolate mandarin made using a chocolate mousse, almond and mandarin cake.

Supplied Cameron Davies will be heading to Singapore in October to battle for the world title.

After months of hard work and determination, Davies said he was “elated” to win the semifinals.

“On the day, you have to get everything right from the final dishes through to impressing the judges with your skills and technique,” he said.

“It’s fast-paced and a lot of pressure, but the end result is worth it all.”

He will be heading to Singapore to battle for the world title at the Global Chef Final in October 2024.

Cooking since the age of 10, Davies went on to train as a chef at Christchurch Polytechnic Institute of Technology (now Ara Institute of Canterbury) and represented them at the 15th Nestle Toque d’Or event in 2005 where he won double gold medals.

He was also named a Beef + Lamb Ambassador in 2022.

Davies has worked in a number of prestigious chef roles around the world and has cooked for many high-profile celebrities.

His cooking inspiration came from creatively using high quality locally sourced ingredients.