Kidzone ready to ab-zorb thousands of youngsters

The ILT Kidzone festival kicked off at Southland Girls’ High School on Wednesday with 1400 attending, as the gravitational pull of the event reaches further each year.

With 1600 tickets available each day of the fun-fest, organisers decided to broaden the advertising, and it’s been paying off with an estimated 20% of the first-day participants from outside the province.

The weather also played its part in allowing the outdoor events to continue largely unaffected, apart from wind gusts occasionally standing down the zorb and laser tag events.

Racing cars were a new feature although the event communications manager Karen Witham said by days’ end she was convinced that the wee vehicles hadn’t been capable of matching the speed of the youngsters zooming around the events, overseen by a team of 109 volunteers aged 14 to 19.

Kidzone continues to July 10.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Getting his face painted in Punk Parlour is Teina Tuhega-Johnson, 5, of Dunedin.