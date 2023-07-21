Controlled burn near Invercargill Airport sparks concern for onlooker

This is a large controlled burn near Invercargill Airport on Longford Rd.

A raging fire near Invercargill Airport is no cause for alarm, Fire and Emergency say, as it’s a controlled burn.

A large controlled burn off Longford Rd in Invercargill has led one concerned citizen to make a call to emergency services at 9pm on Friday.

From Stead St the blaze appears to be at the airport, but a Fire and Emergency spokesman said it was all planned and taken care of.

The fire was well behind the airport and there would be a person at the blaze ensuring its safety “at all times”, he said.

The blaze began at 8pm and was expected to burn until 5am on Saturday, he said.