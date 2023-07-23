Sitting pretty at Stirling Point thanks to All Blacks hometown heroes

Damien McKenzie, left, and Ethan de Groot sit on a new bench gifted by the All Blacks to Bluff's Stirling Point.

Visitors to Stirling Point have a new roost to perch on after the All Blacks unveiled a new bench for some of their greatest supporters

Surrounded by kids from the Bluff Rugby Club, hometown heroes Damien McKenzie and Ethan de Groot came to help unveil a new bench that represented the All Blacks’ appreciation of their community’s commitment to the team.

It’s part of a larger initiative by the New Zealand Rugby Union designed to bring communities together, and inspire people to support each other and take a load off.

Twenty-six benches will be unveiled across the motu.

Supplied The new bench at Stirling Point is designed to be a place to come together for the community.

Rugby Southland hosted the All Blacks on Sunday morning with a karakia from Te Rūnaka o Awarua representative Dean Whaanga.

The bench initiative was built on a kaupapa of manaaki and supporting each other, a spokesperson for the Invercargill City Council said.

As Councillor Grant Dermody said from the bench, “a problem shared was a problem solved”.

McKenzie and de Groot spoke about who was on their bench and who supported them, Dermody said.

Supplied Damien McKenzie interacts with fans at the unveiling of a new bench from the All Blacks in Bluff.

“It was great to have two Southland All Blacks there.

“Rugby’s a game for everyone, all communities and even small communities like Southland.

“As Ethan said, he’s living proof that you don’t have to go to a flash school or play for a flash club – you can make it from your place, so I think that’s a really strong message.”

As the children gathered around the players they were full of questions for their idols, Bluff Community Board chairperson Ray Fife said.

Supplied McKenzie signs the hoodie of a young fan.

The All Blacks came through grassroots rugby just like them, Fife said, so to have successful players from their region to speak with was exciting for young players.

“I think it was Ethan who said, you don’t have to be from the big city to enjoy your rugby, and it’s all about communities like Bluff.”

Rugby is a cornerstone of small-town New Zealand as it’s an opportunity for families to get together and mix throughout the week, Fife said.

Supplied De Groot, left, and McKenzie unveil the new bench with children from the Bluff Rugby Club at Stirling Point.

Fife said it was a pleasure having their local heroes visit the children and give back to the communities that have supported them for generations.

“We’re just grateful that Bluff is a part of that.

“The All Blacks are going out of their way and going up and down the country, it shows their commitment to the communities and gets the communities behind them as well.”