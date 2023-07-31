Man critically injured in Invercargill firearm incident

Police were blocking the access to Mavora Cr, Heidelberg after a man was injured during a firearm incident late last night.

A man was critically injured in a firearm incident in Invercargill late Sunday night.

In a statement, police said officers were making inquiries into the incident in Mavora Cr, Heidelberg.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before midnight and the man was transported to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and police would like to hear from anyone who might have helpful information to share.

“If you were in the area and saw anything, or if you have information about those involved, please get in touch.

“You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P055508327.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.