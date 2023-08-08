Awards celebrate art and artists from the Southland region

The Invercargill Licensing Trust Art Awards 2023 exhibited at the Southern Institute of Technology Te Rau o Te Huia at St John’s Church.

The Korimako isn’t evident at first sight.

But as you look deeper, it unfolds like the birdsong.

Dunedin artist Paul McLachlan’s multidisciplinary creation “Korimako” was crowned with the Supreme Award at the 2023 ILT Southland Art Awards on Friday.

Speaking of the winning artwork, judge Jim Geddes said that while the multidiscipline behind the Korimako wasn’t evident at first glance, “we see he’s clearly a skilled printmaker”.

“He’s someone who understands textile and tapestry design and … three-dimensionality … it’s quite an extraordinary piece of work.”

Geddes from Gore and fellow judge Lynn Taylor from Dunedin also awarded Juliana Jarvie’s, Free to Fly, second place, and Andrea Sexton’s, Shifting Tides Gemstone, third place.

Artist Trudy Burdon’s He Tangata creation won The Southland Resident’s Award.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Artworks from artists across Murihiku displayed at the exhibition.

Artists Anne-Marie Hamilton (Ironworks #4) and Adelle Stevenson (A Trade) were recognised through the Judges' Choice Awards and the 2023 Year 11-13 Award respectively.

Judge Taylor said, “I loved seeing the Southland stories.

“I could feel myself in the shearing shed and the hills and the beach landscapes as well. It’s a special language.

“The current climate is challenging for the arts, and it challenges the role that culture plays in society.

“And I was so pleased to see so many people here making authentic work and creating work to see and to shift our perceptions.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Paul McLachlan’s multidisciplinary creation, Korimako (centre), won the Supreme Award this year.

Southland Arts Society co-president Ann Irving said, “We love the fact that the winners are not what we would have chosen.

“It’s pushed the boundaries for us and made people think about other things."

The awards were held at Southern Institute of Technology’s Te Rau o Te Huia and works were currently being exhibited there from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.