Southland choir's concert looks to provide a helping hand to the younger generation

Saints All Male Choir members rehearse for their Peace Love and Music fundraiser at Ascot Park Hotel.

Saints All Male Choir’s fundraising event this coming Saturday is all about singing, entertainment, bringing people together and a good cause.

The Peace, Love, and Music show at Ascot Park Hotel will raise funds to support children wanting music lessons, but whose families were unable to afford it.

Dean Addie, a Saints founding member said practices had been going very well with the 1960s and 70s themed songs coming together brilliantly.

”The audience was going to be treated to a spectacular night of entertainment - with MC Jack King running the show in-between acts,” he said.

”But the Peace Love and Music show is more than a bunch of middle-aged blokes singing their hearts out under the expert eye of choirmaster Jo Ward.”

The backing band for the evening, The Band With No Name, features Southland music legends Chris Chilton, Matt Ward, Andy Doherty and Scott Calvert, Addie said.

Top Southland bands The Yardmen and Hoodaki will be “smashing out a few bangers” while the line-up of individual acts showcase Southland’s talent, he said.

”Cheryl Anderson, Holly Muirhead, Kylie McGinnis, Bonnie Turner, Jo Ward, Andy Doherty, Lindsay Moffatt, one of the Saints’ own Brian Dennis, Ryan Isaacs, Daniel Monteath and Luke Thomas will have everyone up on their feet,” Addie said.

“The aftershow band, The Imposters, will keep the music pumping into the early hours.”

Get in touch with The Ascot Park Hotel for ticket details, but be quick - tickets are $50 or $500 for a table of 10. No door sales on the night. The doors open at 7pm and the show gets underway at 7.30pm.