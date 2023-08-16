State Highway 94 to Milford Sound open again after snow

Waka Kotahi cleared deep snow from the Milford Rd on Tuesday morning.

The road to Milford Sound is open and clear after being closed for more than 24 hours due to snow.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said State Highway 94 to Milford Sound opened up right on schedule, about noon on Wednesday, as promised on Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Crews clear snow on Milford Rd on Tuesday morning.

The road had about half a metre of snow settle over a 24-hour period, and it was still snowing about noon on Tuesday.

However the snow started slowing down about 3pm on Tuesday, allowing crews to make good progress in clearing the road.

The highway, being the only route into Milford Sound by road, still had an area warning on Wednesday afternoon as there was a risk of avalanche.

“People should adhere to 'no stopping' signage within this area,” the spokesperson said.