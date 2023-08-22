SIT adds Master of Nursing Science degree to keep nursing students in Southland

SIT | Te Pūkenga has added a Master’s of Nursing Science degree to its roster of courses after an increased demand for nurses across the country.

The degree was added after a review of its postgraduate papers in nursing and healthcare, and consultation with clinical stakeholders, which outlined requirements they have for their staff, the education provider noted.

SIT took 2-3 years to develop the Master’s degree.

Acting head of school of nursing Karyn Madden said that nurses needed to go outside Southland to gain their postgraduate qualification and the addition of the Master’s degree meant that they were “committed to making the necessary papers available at SIT to address local healthcare needs”.

“The relevance and success of the postgraduate papers can be seen in the numbers enrolling.

“There has been a good uptake of students in semester two when Health Services Management and Research Paradigms for Nursing Science were offered for the first time,” Madden said.

The education provider had also added a level 8 paper titled Research Paradigms for Nursing Science to help students develop an “appropriate foundation in research, which is critical in ensuring success in the level 9 research papers”.

The paper was also a precursor to the Master of Nursing Science degree.

SIT intended to add specialised papers such as paediatrics and critical care on a rotational basis depending on the demand.

Linda Ryan, director of nursing at Southland Hospital, said that the current range of postgraduate-level qualifications available at SIT helped to meet needs from the increasing challenges in the complexity of patient care.

“These courses develop knowledge, skills and professional confidence by integrating theory, practice and research to improve nursing care and patient outcomes.

“Offering postgraduate programmes alongside the Bachelor of Nursing will strengthen the overall nursing workforce.

“The Master of Nursing Science also provides a pathway to career advancement,” Ryan said.