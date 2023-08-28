Record normalised profit recorded for South Port

A record normalised profit has been reported for one of the most southern ports of Aotearoa, and it’s expected to increase over the next financial year.

In a statement, South Port New Zealand Limited said its normalised, or seasonally adjusted, profit was $11.50 million, which was a 3.1% increase on the previous year’s profit of $11.16m.

Chairperson Rex Chapman said the port had achieved a “record normalised profit” despite the headwinds the primary sector has been facing.

The result was backed by a diverse range of cargoes being handled through the Port which included logging and farming goods.

“This is an excellent result, taking into consideration the decrease in cargo volumes.”

While the after tax-profit at $11.71 million was 8.7% lower than the previous year’s of $12.83m, it was higher than the original projections of between 11.1m and 11.6m.

South Port New Zealand Limited chief executive Nigel Gear said the board was pleased with the results.

Chief executive Nigel Gear noted that trade results had been mixed in the second half.

“A number of bulk cargo volumes were down, led by decreases in fertiliser, stock food, and woodchip volumes imported and exported through South Port.”

However, those decreases were balanced out by a 9% increase in logs, at 720,000 tonnes – a 41,000 tonne increase on 2022.

Chapman said the Port hadn’t yet come back to pre-Covid level, and intermediary call stops were still significantly down almost 27% from 52 calls per annum pre-Covid to 38 for the past financial year.

This was partially due to disruption to shipping companies, he said, however there were other issues at play too.

Calls to South Port New Zealand Limited were yet to return to pre-Covid levels.

“The log market and farming sector are both going through a difficult period due to lower export prices and high interest rates.

“This is likely to impact log exports and expenditure on the farm, which will have a flow-on effect for the use of fertiliser and stock feed.”

In the coming twelve months, the New Zealand Alluminum Smelter was expected to decide on the future of its operation past December 2024 which was causing some concern for the Port.

The smelter represented 20% of South Port’s net profit after tax, and 30% of the cargo base.

However, based on all the factors currently known, South Port estimated that earnings for the year ending June 30, 2024, would be in the range of $11.70m to $12.30m.