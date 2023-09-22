Cleanup begins as rain eases in Southland

St Peter’s College principal Tara Quinney says Southlanders are “tough” and would carry on.

As the rain fell in Gore on Thursday, some St Peter’s College students were sitting practise exams in the hall as water seeped up from under the wooden floor boards.

Principal Tara Quinney said all but two of the school's ground floor classrooms had been inundated with water.

Most students were sent home before the water reached inside on Thursday but some were sitting the exams in the hall.

The school, like many in Southland, where a region-wide State of Emergency was declared at 6pm on Thursday, was closed on Friday - the last day of the school term.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Taine Donnelly was removing sandbags at St Peter’s College after the Friday flood.

With the clean-up in progress on Friday, Quinney was upbeat amid the residue of the school’s ground floor flooding.

“We’ve got this,” she said.

When the school reopened, the students would be back into it.

“We’re Southlanders. We’re tough. Nothing will faze them.”

The school now had a two-week school holiday break - making the flood a bad event that was at least well timed, Catholic Dioceses of Dunedin property manager Craig Paterson said.

“We will be open for business [next term],” he said, “but that doesn’t mean that some of these spaces will have carpet.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Donnelly cleans debris from the flood St Peter’s College.

St Peter’s had a shortage of classroom space and was addressing that, but it did mean the ground floor would still be needed.

The school was fully insured but supply issues may be a factor in the speed of the repairs.

Across the region, council workers and contractors were out assessing the damage on Friday as the rain, which battered the region throughout Thursday and overnight, eased up.

Kavinda Herath/STUFF Bell thanks volunteers who helped clear the roads in the Gore District.

Gore district mayor Ben Bell said council staff were assessing the damage.

“Quite a few basements and garages have water in them and the fire service will be called to pump them out today. They were amazing yesterday and managed to save about 20 houses from being flooded.”

Most schools in the Gore district were closed. He said the Mataura River was expected to peak at 7pm Friday at Gore but Environment Southland didn't think it would be too bad.

“It's looking at being about 4.1m and the 2020 flood was 4.8m,” he said.

His advice to residents was that it was now safe to travel but they needed to be careful with debris if they were driving through floodwaters.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Some roads in Southland have experienced surface flooding.

The surface flooding in Gore yesterday was caused by stormwater and wastewater drains being unable to cope with the volumes of water, he said.

“I'm not going to beat around the bush – with climate change we can expect more of these weather events and because of significant under-investment not just by this council but most councils in the last 30 to 40 years we are going to have more of this.

“We need to have significant conversations about three waters with the Government to get some targeted funding for it because it is expensive to fix.”

In a statement on Friday morning, Gore’s council said a lot of roads had reopened as surface flooding had gone down in most places.

However, care was needed as there was likely to be quite a lot of scour damage, the council said.

Mataura Community Board chair Nicky Coats said some residents went to the evacuation centre at the Mataura Community Centre on Thursday night to check how they should be prepared if they needed to be evacuated, but no-one was evacuated from their home.

“It's stopped raining, so that's something at least,'” she said.

With the main road between Gore and Mataura closed the town was a bit quieter today but there were still people driving around, she said.

Her advice to Mataura residents was to '”stay home and be sensible”.

The Mataura River was expected to peak at Mataura tonight.

Southland District mayor Rob Scott was visiting Tuatapere on Friday morning to assess the damage.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Mataura River in Southland was running very high.

Water supply to the town had just been reinstated, he said at 9am.

He had driven through Otautau on his way and said sandbags were being cleared so the roads should be reopened in the next three to four hours or so.

“Those were our two hotspots,” Scott said.

The weather had settled by Friday morning and Scott said he was looking at almost blue skies in Tuatapere.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Waikaia River in Northern Southland has burst its banks but is now slowly dropping. The river is a tributary of the Mataura River, which is expected to peak in Gore late this afternoon.

There were still roads closed though, including SH1 from Glendhu Rd in Mataura to Charlton Rd/Salford St in Gore.

A detour for all vehicles was in place via SH96, Waimumu Rd and Charlton Rd.

Other roads closed include: Otama Flat Rd, Bury St, River Rd, River St, from Hyde to Salford streets; River Terrace, Ontario St, MacGibbon Rd, Woolwich St, Maitland St, from the flood bank; Clyde St, Mataura.

Scott said it was lucky the flooding did not do more damage to the Tuatapere water plant.

Looking at the water line on the building, he estimated floodwaters rose as high as 600mm, knocking out power to the plant.

STUFF AND SUPPLIED The South Island, particularly Southland and Queenstown, have been hammered by heavy rain.

The plant is currently operating with a generator, but a boil water notice remains in place.

Scott said council teams would have to wait for the water to recede before power could be reinstated.

He was grateful to teams who had been working throughout the night to keep council infrastructure safe, he said.

“It’s such a big area in Southland it takes a while to get to everything.”

MetService duty forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said some showers were expected in Southland today but the front had moved north of the province.

Guy Dowding/High Country Helicopters/Stuff Extensive flooding on the Mataura River in Northern Southland from the Pyramid Bridge near Riversdale, which is partly underwater, to Cattle Flat.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said farmers had plenty of warning to move stock away from rivers and streams so stock losses should not be too bad.

“Anyone in the lower catchment needs to get stock out of the way,” he said.

There was a lot of surface flooding, but he didn't expect this flood to be as bad as the one in 2020.

However, he questioned whether Environment Southland had done anything to manage the rivers since the last big flood.

“We had 150mm in 2020 and had a big flood. We've had 90mm now and we've got a big flood again – is there not a gravel problem in the rivers?” he asked.

In a press release, Clutha District Council said the Roxburgh dam in South Otago released more water late last night so the Clutha River was running higher than usual.

“The Pomahaka River is currently just below the second flood alert for the Burkes Ford area.

“With the rain continuing overnight we are expecting there to be more roads affected by surface flooding this morning.

Guy Dowding/High Country Helicopters High Country Helicopters Guy Dowding took these pictures of the flooded Mataura River in Northern Southland from the Pyramid Bridge near Riversdale, which is partly under water, to Cattle Flat.

“Our crews are currently out taking stock of the network and we will report back if they have more information to pass on,” the council said.

An update from SouthRoads, a construction company operating in Southland, said State Highway 1 remained closed between Gore and Mataura, and State Highway 6 was closed between Parawa and Kingston.

“We are likely going to need to close SH6 at the Makarewa River and SH99 just east of Wallacetown very soon,” they said.

SouthRoads said surface flooding was expected on State Highway 94 between Riversdale and Gore, on State Highway 96 near Hedgehope and on State Highway 99 near Wallacetown.

“Our crews are working hard to manage these areas, but unmarked hazards may exist.

“Please encourage those who need to travel through these areas to travel now so they are not impacted,” it said.