Home 'basically on the ground' after fire in Southland

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that tore a house to the ground. (File photo)

A Southland house has been gutted after a fire tore through the home on Satruday night.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze on Crimea St in Wyndham after receiving reports of a house fire just before 11pm.

The incident was raised to a second alarm before crews could arrive, calling in more support to attack the flames engulfing the home, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Lynn Crosson said.

Crews worked to ensure the blaze didn’t spread to nearby properties, but were unable to save the structure, Crosson said.

“The house is basically on the ground,” Crosson said.

The home appeared to be unoccupied, and a Fire Investigator was called to identify the cause of the blaze.