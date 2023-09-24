Boil water notice lifts for Gore

The South Island, particularly Southland and Queenstown, have been hammered by heavy rain.

A boil water notice for Gore has been lifted after testing showed the water was safe again.

Southland and Queenstown were hit by severe weather, leaving behind a trail of destruction due to floodwaters and closing roads.

A boil water notice was issued on Saturday as a precaution after turbidity levels spiked at the Hilbre Ave water treatment plant.

The increase in particles in the water supply was caused by discoloured flood water from the Mataura River entering the Jacobstown Well aquifer.

However, a spokesperson for Gore District Council confirmed the water was safe again on Sunday morning.

“Our Three Waters team has received the results of tests taken at the Hilbre Ave water treatment plant and throughout the network, and everything's good,” a spokesperson for the council said.

“We want to thank residents for their understanding after what's been a stressful and hectic few days.”

Southland was hammered by rain on Thursday and into Friday, with a State of Emergency declared for the entire region at 6pm Thursday evening.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Floodwaters cover Ardwick St in Gore. (File photo)

On Saturday, Southland’s state of emergency was also downgraded to a transitional period so the southern councils and Emergency Management Southland could fully understand the impact of flooding in the communities, and the extent of damage to infrastructure like roads and flood banks.