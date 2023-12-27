Milford Track rolls on as NZ's premier walk, and most expensive

A view from Mackinnon Pass on the Milford Track in Fiordland National Park.

Thinking of going on an epic walk this summer? Well, if you are considering what is billed to be the greatest walk in the world, you are probably out of luck as it’s booked out ahead of time.

Milford Track in Fiordland National Park is the walk that holds that star billing for the period from late October to April.

And Department of Conservation (DOC) statistics reveal it lives up to this star status.

An overnight stay in one of the track’s three huts, Clinton Hut, Dumpling Hut and Mintaro Hut, costs Kiwis $78 a night each and international visitors $110 per night.

These are the amounts that apply from December 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, although DOC advises some of the country’s Great Walks could have seasonal pricing variations.

Demand for walking the Milford Track is hugely intense.

Supplied A view of the South Fiord from Luxmore Hut on the Kepler Track.

Last summer, the three Milford huts (each with capacity for 40 people) were generally 100% occupied for each of those 62 days. And this summer is no exception.

The picture in terms of occupancy is much the same for the other Great Walks in Fiordland National Park: Kepler and Routeburn.

The only difference is the huts on these latter walks cost Kiwis slightly less than Milford at $68 a night (internationals $102).

Also in big demand and also rather pricey is Paparoa Track on the West Coast of the South Island, costing $70 a night for its three huts (international visitors $105). The huts are fully occupied for 60 days over the December-January season.

supplied/Stuff Trekkers negotiate the Paparoa Track on the West Coast of the South Island.

Cheaper Great Walk options are available in other parts of the country, but demand is still high.

The Tongariro Northern Circuit attracts many walkers with the Mangatepopo hut reaching 100% capacity over 61 days.

The price is cheaper: $37 a night and $56 for international visitors. The walk’s other huts, Oturere and Waihohonu, are in less demand.

Another walk showing a similar trend to Tongariro is the Abel Tasman Coastal Walk, which costs $42 a night for Kiwis to stay in the huts and $56 for overseas visitors. The Anchorage Hut has the highest occupancy with 53 days at 100%.

supplied/Stuff The Tongariro Northern Circuit attracts many trampers, with the Mangatepopo Hut the most popular overnight stay.

Away from the Great Walks, people can still explore the great outdoors at a cheaper rate with a far better chance of finding a DOC hut for the night.

Mueller Hut in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park costs $45 a night, but various serviced huts are available in the park at $25 nightly.

“The process for booking huts is essentially the same for booking Great Walks huts versus other huts, in that both must be booked in advance on a first-come, first-served basis,” DOC’s booking services manager Cam Hyland said.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF The Hooker Valley Hut in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park.

“There are some minor differences in the booking processes, mostly due to the fact that the Great Walks huts are booked as part of a multi-night itinerary which includes multiple facilities, but it’s not a significant difference.”

He said back country huts generally had shorter booking lead times than, for example, the Great Walks – so people usually booked closer to the day they were staying.

Martin de Ruyter Angelus Hut in the Nelson Lakes National Park.

In Nelson Lakes National Park, Angelus Hut on the shores of Lake Angelus costs $40 a night, Bushline Hut in the same park, $25 (a regular serviced hut fee); Rangiwahia Hut in Ruahine Forest Park, Manawatu, $25; Pouakai Hut and Holly Hut in Egmont National Park, $25; Aspiring Hut and Liverpool Hut in Mt Aspiring National Park costs $40, and Jubilee Hut $10 a night.

“If a hut is bookable, online bookings are required to stay,” Hyland said.

“Back country hut pass holders can use the pass online to ‘pay’ for their hut booking, if the pass is valid for that hut.”