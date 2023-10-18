Netball legend's name to shine on ILT Stadium Southland

Netball legend Robyn Broughton will be honoured with her name in lights at ILT Stadium Southland on Thursday. (File photo)

ILT Stadium Southland will stand proud with a new name in honour of one of Aotearoa’s most legendary netball coaches this week.

Ahead of the third test of the Constellation Cup between the Silver Ferns and the Australian Diamonds on Thursday, the name of one of netball’s greats, Robyn Broughton, will don Invercargill’s stadium in tribute to her might in the sport.

In collaboration with Netball New Zealand and the stadium’s board, with the blessing of Broughton’s family, the stadium will be renamed for one night to honour her legacy.

Broughton ONZM died at the age of 80 in September as a decorated coach with decades in the game, leading teams to success domestically and internationally during her time with the Southern Sting, the Central Pulse, and the Silver Ferns.

She was one of the most successful domestic netball coaches, helping create a dynasty in the south, and guiding the Invercargill-based Southern Sting to seven National Bank Cup titles between 1998 and 2007.

Former Silver Ferns Donna Wilkins, who was coached by Broughton for the majority of her extensive sporting career, was proud to see the tribute.

Robyn Edie/Stuff From left, former Silver Fern, Sting and Steel netball players Donna Wilkins, holding the Coca Cola Cup and Wendy Frew, holding The National Bank Cup, for the renaming of ILT Stadium Southland.

Wilkins said Broughton loved being a part of Southland’s community, and while she would have hated all the fuss, would be looking down on the honour with a grin.

“I think it is important to honour Robbie and the commitment she had to Southland,” Wilkins said.

“It is pretty hard to measure the impact which Robbie had on the game of netball in Southland as she coached across all levels.

Stuff Robyn Broughton and Francis Solia coaching college netballers and passing on tips to coaches in 2015. (File photo)

“Everyone will have a story of their connection with Robbie. This stadium was built because of her success.”

Former Silver Fern Wendy Frew, who was also trained by Broughton, had a similar honour bestowed upon her in 2018 when she retired after 17 seasons in the southern franchise.

“To see your name up there on the front of the building as you walk into the stadium is a massive honour and something I won’t ever forget.

“Public recognition certainly wasn’t a big motivator for Rob, but I’m sure this would bring a smile.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Netball New Zealand’s chief executive Jennie Wyllie says Robyn Broughton was an icon of the sport. (File photo)

Netball New Zealand’s chief executive Jennie Wyllie said Broughton was an icon whose passion at grassroots and elite levels of the game never wavered.

“It seems fitting that this is a moment where our sport can pay tribute to Robyn in front of one of her most important communities, at home in Southland, by renaming the stadium where she enjoyed so much success during her notable career,” Wyllie said.

“Coaches the calibre of Robyn have played an important role in netball’s evolution in the modern era and it will be exciting to see the Silver Ferns and the Diamonds showcase that at Robyn Broughton Stadium.”

The Silver Ferns and the Australian Diamonds will go head-to-head under Broughton’s name on Thursday for the third test in the Constellation Cup.