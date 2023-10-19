Southland man who died in fatal Dunedin motorcycle crash named

Norman Williams, 24, died after losing control of his motorbike on Dunedin’s Northern Motorway. (File photo)

Police have named the man who died after his motorcycle crash near Dunedin as a 24-year-old Southland man.

Norman Williams died on Friday, October 13 while riding in a group on the city’s Northern Motorway.

Williams, who was from Riversdale, lost control of his bike on the motorway near Waitati just after 10am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said shortly after the crash.

This caused him to “clip a car and fall-off over the centre line and then get hit by another vehicle”, Bond said.

A police spokesperson said officers’ thoughts were with his family and loved ones.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, they said.

Stuff reported earlier that Williams is understood to have been a probationary member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club at the time of the incident and died at the scene.

Bandidos MC is considered one of the world’s largest outlaw motorcycle gangs, with hundreds of chapters around the world.

Many of those chapters paid tribute to the motorcyclist, including those in war-torn Ukraine: “His memory will forever be etched in our hearts’’.

A Finnish chapter offered “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to brothers, family and friends’’ of the motorcyclist.

The gang, which has the motto “We are the people our parents warned us about”, set up a presence in Invercargill back in 2014, after a reported patching-over ceremony.