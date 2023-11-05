Fire tears through two-storey house in Glenham

A fire investigator is heading to the scene of a house fire in Southland. (File photo)

A fire investigator is at the scene of blaze that tore through a home in Southland on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey home on Wyndham-River Rd after receiving calls from the occupants of a fire just after 4.30pm on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they called for more resources due to the size of the blaze, bringing in crews from Wyndham, Edendale, Mataura, Waimahaka, Invercargill, and Gore, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Bailey Wells said.

Crews extinguished the blaze just before 7pm, she said.

On Sunday morning, a fire investigator ws called to the home to determine the cause of the blaze.