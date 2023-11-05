Ministry of Education intervenes at Garston School, Southland

The Ministry of Education has intervened at a school in Southland to help sort out its governance.

The government agency announced the appointment of barrister Ben Nettleton as Limited Statutory Manager of Garston School on October 31 – with the support of the Board of Trustees.

The small school, located about 60 kilometres south of Queenstown, provides education for students from Years 1 to 8.

In July 2022, there were 24 students at the school.

The Ministry of Education can use statutory interventions to assist schools and kura that are experiencing operational risks, or risks to the welfare or educational performance of its students.

In this case, Nettleton will act as a Limited Statutory Manager, taking the powers and duties of the Board as an employer, communications, and policies and procedure.

Nettleton will work closely with the school, to support the overall functioning of the school, while helping to sort out the areas of concern at the governance level.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Ministry of Education has appointed Ben Nettleton to assist Garston School with its governance issues. (File photo)

“It’s very early days,” Nettleton said.

“We’re just working through the initial phase, getting in touch with the community, and working out what challenges we might need to work through.

“I will be very much taking the two ears, one mouth approach.”

Nettleton is a practising barrister who specialises in commercial and corporate advisory, employment, and alternative dispute resolution.

The ministry appoints people based on who is best able to assist a school, Nettleton said, and given his expertise, he was the right candidate to intervene.

“The ministry does its own direct engagement leading up to this intervention taking place, so I’ve been delegated authority for employment, communications, policies and procedures, so those are the areas that the ministry have identified that the school may require some specific assistance to.

“The intervention is at a governance level, so what it means is, essentially, I’ve been delegated the powers that the board holds to perform those functions, but I am very much working in collaboration with the board.”

Nettleton said the day-to-day operations of Garston School wouldn’t be affected, and the school was committed to maintaining open communication throughout this process.