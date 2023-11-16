Alpine base camp beauty wins top marks in Southern Architect Awards

Architects of The Great Glenorchy Alpine Base Camp RTA Studio and Bureaux have been awarded for their new-build in Southland.

A stylish, comfortable, and climate-conscious alpine beauty has taken out three of this year’s Southern Architecture Awards.

Architects of The Great Glenorchy Alpine Base Camp RTA Studio and Bureaux received two awards from Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects for their new-build Southland on Thursday evening.

Located on Oban St to the north of Lake Whakatipu, the alpine masterpiece was designed with the spirit of te taiao, the environment, in mind without skipping out on luxury.

Taking out both the Hospitality category and the Sir Miles Warren Award for Commercial Architecture, the design of the base camp was inspired by historic mountaineer huts that are found across the Southern Alps – but with a modern touch.

With wooden panels covering the inside – and outside – giving a cabin feel to the apline escape.

Mike Watson/NZIA The Great Glenorchy Alpine Base Camp sits on the edge of Lake Whakatipu and the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The NZIA citation for the site said the 14 simple, gable-roofed sleeping huts and adjacent communal spaces are built from mainly locally sourced materials and have a low embodied and operational energy footprint,

“Inspired clients, together with the architects, interior architects and builders, have created a true fit not only to place, but offer the best pre-and post-experiences for visitors engaging with this powerful landscape.”

The Base Camp was also awarded the NZIA Southern Resene Colour Award in June.

The awards, which are sponsored by Resene and APL, were judged by a panel of leading architects, including jury convener Dave Strachan of SGA, guest international juror, Clare Cousins from Clare Cousins Architects, Melbourne, Sally Ogle, of Patchwork Architecture, and Ewan Brown of Tennent Brown Architects, who undertook a nationwide tour of every shortlisted project.

Mike Watson/NZIA Architects of The Great Glenorchy Alpine Base Camp RTA Studio and Bureaux received the prestigious Sir Miles Warren Award for Commercial Architecture and took out the southern Hospitality category.

The jury’s convenor, Dave Strachan, said the quality of entries this year was outstanding, and with a 23% increase in shortlisted projects, the jury had their work cut out for them.

“It was a marvellous experience to travel some serious distances over 13 days and we got to physically experience firsthand exemplary places to work, play, learn and live,” Strachan said.

“Judging quality architecture is not an exact science and is fraught with the challenge of how to objectively assess a varying range of projects in many categories but in the end, we were unanimous in our decisions and came to them pretty quickly.”