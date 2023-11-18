About the South: On statues, spelling errors and Dr Elder

One of the better-made statues in Invercargill is the Marist Brothers' founder, Saint Marcellin Champagnat, which resides at Verdon College.

Champagnat was born in France in 1789, the year of the French Revolution.

Raised in a poor community, Marcellin was ordained a priest in 1816 and devoted himself to the education of impoverished children to give them better opportunities in life.

In 1817, he began the nucleus of a teaching order that was to become the Marist Brothers and his work continued for 20 years until his early death aged 51.

He was canonised by Pope John Paul II on 18 April 1999.

The concrete statue dates back to at least 1932 when it was at Claremont in South Canterbury. The old Claremont homestead was a training centre for the Brothers until 1978.

The property was sold and the Brothers who had been buried in a cemetery on the property were re-interred at the Temuka cemetery.

In 2001, the statue was removed from Claremont and installed at Verdon College. A second one, possibly cast from the same mould, was shifted from the grounds of a former Marist Brothers property at Tuakau when it was sold and is now in the grounds of St John’s College in Hamilton.

Spelling errors

Southland’s eating establishments are beset by spelling and factual errors. ‘Thar and Feather’, should be ‘Tahr and Feather’, ‘The Batch’ should surely be ‘The Bach’ and the ‘Dolphin Fish Supply’ doesn’t sell marine mammals. ‘Grumpy’s’ was quite cheerful and ‘Bad Minnie’s’ overlooked Minnie Dean’s many admirable qualities.

Dr Elder

Doctor Eric Elder, a GP for 49 years in Tuatapere, treated all manner of patients.

Here is a recollection of Shaun Swain, one of his more interesting and unpolished customers: “I had occasion to be stretched out on his work bench. Lucky for me. It was the challenge of surfing between the old wharf piles out from Port Craig. My kayak hit one and I sliced the sole of my foot badly. But you know, bush people… we weren’t short of supplies and I was unwilling to make the trip out to ‘Tui.

“So I let the leg turn black and a lump grew in my crutch. My mates were meat hunters Don Gyde and Barry Lewis – I was evading the Vietnam call-up – and they carried me to the beach and threw me into the boat for shipping over to Track Burn and out to the doctor.

“I had no idea how close I had come to losing my pin. Doctor Elder cleaned and stitched while whistling arias out of Aida which I declined to acknowledge because of the stigma attached to such civilised likes, but it caused me to forget my discomfort.

“When he had finished with me he said: ‘You guys have onions out there or garlic?’ ‘You know hunters Doc, onions are about the only things that keep and garlic too. Yeah we have plenty, why?’ ‘Disinfectant for the soul and body my son’.

“A week later I went for a swim and came out minus the bandages. Everyone agreed the leg looked quite normal again. Thanks Doc.”

Note: Shaun was a fan of classical music but it would never have done if this had become known.