Police seek information after man found with serious head injuries in Gore

Police are trying to piece together how a man in his 50s ended up with serious head injuries in Gore. (File photo)

Police are seeking information from the public after a man was found seriously injured in Gore on Wednesday morning.

The man had left a property on Pomona St at about 10.45pm to walk home, however, he was found at the intersection of Denton St and Hokonui Drive at 4.45am with serious head injuries, a police spokesperson said.

“Police would like to know if anyone saw this man from around the time he left Pomona St up until he was found,” the spokesperson said.

“He is in his late 50s, has white hair, of average height and is of a solid build.

“The man was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, blue denim jeans and black sneakers.”

Anyone with information that could help piece together how the man sustained such injuries were urged to contact police, quoting the file number 231101/7531.