State Highway 96 blocked by milk tanker after battery malfunction

State Highway 96 near Mataura has been closed due to a faulty battery in a milk tanker.

Emergency services were called to Winton Hedgehope Highway between Winton and Mataura after receiving reports of smoke coming from a battery in a milk tanker just before 4.30pm on Sunday, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Blair Rawlings said.

Other tankers had been called in to pump the milk out of the stationary tanker, a police spokesperson said.

The road was expected to be closed for at least a few hours while the milk was retrieved, she said.