Gore police seek black Mazda after fatal Wyndham crash

Wyndham Road was closed after a serious crash on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

Police are urging anyone who saw a black Mazda on a back road around the time of a fatal crash in Wyndham to come forward.

On Wednesday morning, a person was found dead on Wyndham Rd in Southland after what appeared to be a single car crash overnight.

However, on Thursday afternoon, police released a statement appealing for sightings of a black 1991 Mazda 323 with a registration of PZ3414.

“Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have been travelling in the area around this time,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you saw this vehicle or have any information please contact Police via 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 231122/8149.”