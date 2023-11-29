'Bring Eliza Home': Te Anau rallies around family as search for spoodle continues

George Batchelor and others are using everything at their disposal to try and track down Eliza the spoodle.

It’s been more than a week since a Te Anau family’s loved furry friend went missing.

Eliza, the apricot-coloured spoodle, went missing on November 22 after running off with one of her furry friends chasing rabbits around the Sinclair and Milford roads area.

Her family created a Facebook page named Bring Eliza Home over the weekend, urging anyone who may know about her whereabouts to help reunite the broken family.

supplied Eliza the apricot-coloured spoodle from Te Anau is missing.

“We believe that she ran off chasing rabbits with her mate, who came home tired and guilty about 10pm Wednesday night,” George Batchelor, Eliza’s owner, wrote on the page.

Eliza’s family had sound help from a Nelson man who had developed a software “that helps predict where she might go”, the post said.

To help drum up support, Eliza’s family were posting endearing photos of her and her guilty friend Lucy to the page, reminding the community to keep their eyes peeled for the spoodle.

Batchelor told Breakfast that his friends, who had drones and even a helicopter, had chipped in to help search for her.

A search party had been organised to do a systematic search of a 1km² area near the end of Sinclair Rd from 6pm on Thursday evening, another post said.

Spokespeople from police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand said their teams hadn’t yet been alerted to Eliza’s disappearance.

A follower of the page suggested the family enlist the help of a pet psychic who had helped them in the past year find two border terriers who went missing on their farm, and were trapped underground for seven days.

Eliza’s human friends urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Fiordland Community Pharmacy on 03 249 9268 or message the Te Anau Community Information page.