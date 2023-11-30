Advocacy group travelling countrywide to hear carers concerns

Carers New Zealand is calling on Southland carers to voice their opinions when a hui tour arrives in the region next week. (File photo)

The head of a home carers’ advocacy group wants to hear from those with their boots on the ground across Aotearoa to better understand the challenges they are facing.

Carers New Zealand will be heading to Southland on December 5, as part of a national hui tour, to bring the conversation to the people who are on the ground working to help people across the nation every day.

The advocacy group, originally sparked in Southland and Northland, said more than one million New Zealanders care for family members who are frail, unwell, or need support due to a health condition or disability, and often they also face health issues, chief executive Laurie Hilsgen said.

More than 70% of family carers say they feel anxious or depressed, socially isolated and lonely, Hilsgen said, and at least 40% had health conditions and disabilities of their own.

Hilsgen said rural carers like those in many parts of Southland have had an especially tough time, doing more than ever to support loved ones during the pandemic, she said.

supplied Co-founders of Carers New Zealand Laurie Hilsgen and Dorothy McCaw.

“We want to hear how carers are, about their concerns, and whether they would like opportunities for local support through the year.

“There are lingering well-being impacts for carers, and we’re concerned for them.”

Carers face many challenges including access to services, worker shortages, and service disruptions in the wake of Covid-19, Hilsgen said.

“We want to make sure they know about available help and to understand what the issues are for carers in Southland, so we can advocate for them.”

The informal get-togethers in Southland will start at the Invercargill Library from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 5, before moving on to the Gore Library from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Carers New Zealand hui will be held in libraries across Aotearoa, such as the Gore Library. (File photo)

“These will be informal chats with nibbles and a chat with others who are caring for family members,” Hilsgen said.

“Respite is a difficult area in many parts of the country, with carers not able to access well-being breaks regularly.”

Carers New Zealand participates in government reference and working groups to promote the interests of family carers to decision makers around health, education, employment, social services, housing and transport.

The not-for-profit group was also the Secretariat for the New Zealand Carers Alliance of more than 40 national support groups and represents Aotearoa globally at the International Alliance of Carer Organisations.

Hilsgen said Carers NZ and the Alliance were looking forward to working with the new Government.