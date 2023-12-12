Invercargill City Council receives 'concerning' email

A “concerning” email received by the Invercargill City Council has been reported to the police.

The email was sent to a generic unmonitored email address in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The council’s group manager for community engagement and corporate services Trudie Hurst said the email was similar in nature to others sent widely to various organisations across the country earlier this month.

“As soon as we became aware on Monday morning, police were notified and a risk assessment and review of all council facilities and sites was undertaken,” Hurst said.

“Based on the information we have and that provided by the police, we don’t believe that there is a credible threat or an increased risk to our organisation. At this stage, there is no requirement for a change to our operations, and as such they continue as normal.

“While this has not been identified as a credible threat, it can’t be dismissed entirely so we continue to work with police and we are taking this opportunity to review our procedures and determine if there are any additional measures that can be taken to improve the safety of our staff and people. We are taking steps to support our staff where needed.”

On December 3, police confirmed reports of multiple “concerning” emails throughout New Zealand, which a spokesperson said were “directed to a number of organisations throughout New Zealand, including hospitals and places of worship”.

They followed a spate of more than 70 anonymous bomb threat emails that were sent to schools, hospitals, courthouses and places of worship in late November.

Police said at the time they were working to establish the origin of the emails, and asked any organisations that received them to report them.