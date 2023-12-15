End of an era for Netherdale Red Deer Stud

David and Lynley Stevens will hold their final stag sale at Netherdale on January 10, 2024. Pic Diane Bishop

A chapter is closing at Netherdale as David and Lynley Stevens prepare to host their final sire stag sale in January. Diane Bishop reports.

It’s the end of an era for the Netherdale Red Deer stud.

David and Lynley Stevens will host their 37th and final stag sale on their Balfour property on January 10, 2024.

The Stevens’, who have been breeding top velvet stags for more than 40 years, have mixed feelings about the upcoming sale.

‘’It hasn’t hit us yet, but I’m sure it will when the time comes,’’ David said.

The Stevens will offer 27 three-year-old Red Deer Sire stags for sale.

In 2022 they sold the Netherdale stud to the Hudson family of Geraldine.

However, they retained their two-year-old sires which they have grown out for the sale.

While the Stevens have wound down their stud operation, they remain committed to the deer industry.

They will continue to live at Netherdale and farm a small herd of 100 hinds and a flock of Wiltshire sheep, with their daughter Tania and her husband Alan Clarke continuing to lease part of the property.

‘’We’re reducing our workload, but will still be involved in the industry,’’ David said.

David, 73, is the fourth generation to farm Netherdale, on the outskirts of Balfour in Northern Southland.

supplied Three-year-old stags at button drop.

His great-grandfather William Cowie bought the 280 hectare property in 1881 and in 1948 it was sold to David’s father Henderson Stevens.

The Stevens family developed a successful Coopworth stud before David decided to introduce wild deer to the property in 1979.

‘’I’ve always had a strong interest in deer.

‘’They are amazing animals, some of them are probably more intelligent than their owners,’’ David jokes.

He recalls the 1970s as an exciting time for the fledgling deer industry.

Capturing live deer whilst hanging out of helicopters was all part of a day’s work.

‘’There’s no way you could do that now.

‘’Health and safety would have a field day, or a nightmare, but you could do pretty much anything back then.’’

The Stevens bought Netherdale in 1982 and the sheep were gradually phased out and replaced with Red deer, some of which were imported from the UK and Europe.

Netherdale’s first sire stags were sold at a combined sale at the Lorneville sale yards and then at Castlerock, near Lumsden.

‘’In those early years we didn’t have enough animals to hold our own sale.’’

However, the Stevens eventually converted their woolshed and covered yards into a sales complex.

They held their first on-farm sire stag sale in 1997.

supplied This Netherdale stag sold for $80,000 at the 2023 sale.

All the stags were sold through the ring in the early years, but for ease of management the stags along with their velvet are now viewed before the auction.

A power point presentation of the stags along with the velvet and paddock photos run as each lot goes under the hammer.

Held annually in January, the sale attracts more than 250 deer farmers from throughout the country.

In 2022 a Netherdale stag set an industry record when it sold for $135,000.

From the early years David culled heavily for temperament and has always had a strong focus on velvet production.

As a result, Netherdale has featured consistently in the NZ National Velvet & Trophy Antler Awards.

‘’We have won the three-year-old class many times with quality, stylish velvet, including this year with a very nice 9.52kg head.’’

In 2002 Netherdale’s sale sires were producing an average 4kg of velvet, but were now cutting over 9kg which David attributed to genetics and good management.

New Zealand currently produces about 1000 tonne of velvet which is exported to both China and Korea and mostly used for medicinal purposes.

The deer industry has been through many ups and downs over the years.

The venison boom and bust of the early 2000s, which resulted in prices peaking at over $11/kg and then falling to around $3/kg, resulted in a huge exodus of deer farmers.

In 2005 the Stevens’ seriously considered whether or not to sell the stud.

Outside the farm gate, David has been heavily involved in deer industry politics for many years.

He was chairman of the Southland branch of the New Zealand Deer Farmers Association (NZDFA) from 1989 to 1991 and president of the NZDFA from 1999 to 2001.

He was a life member of both organisations.

‘’These life memberships wouldn’t have been possible without Lynley running the farm in my absence.’’

While the Stevens’ were busy preparing for their upcoming sale, their workload has been reduced with no two year-old stags to velvet this year.

‘’Traditionally we’d be velveting from early October until the New Year, it was a big commitment, and then we’d be getting ready for our sale.’’

It’s been many years since the Stevens’ had a Christmas holiday and they are looking forward to a more relaxing time over the festive season.

Following the sale of the 27 three-year-old stags, the Stevens will offer eight Wiltshire rams for sale.

The Stevens’ have developed a small Wiltshire flock over the past 15 years which don’t require crutching or shearing.

‘’They’re the kind of sheep I like.’’

The Netherdale sale will be held on-farm at Balfour at 12 noon on Wednesday January 10, 2024, following a barbecue.