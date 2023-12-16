About the South: Trees, prophesies and the Chinese

The Campbell Island spruce in all its glory.

New Zealand’s most isolated tree is a Sitka spruce, the only tree growing on Campbell Island which is covered in scrub and tussocks.

The closest tree is 280km away on Auckland Island. Until 1973 the most isolated tree in the world was an acacia in the Sahara Desert in Niger.

It was known as Tree of Ténéré. Alas, it was knocked over and killed by a drunk truck driver and is now in a museum. A hideous metal sculpture stands in its place.

The Campbell Island tree was planted by Lord Ranfurly sometime before 1907, unintentionally in a spot where it had the right amount of shelter and moisture.

Although healthy and seven metres tall, it has never produced cones.

It is thought that its squat shape is due to the centre part having been removed for a Christmas tree by the Meteorological Station staff.

Failed prophesies

One of Southland’s more interesting failed prophesies can be read in ‘Scenes in Southand’, a collection of indifferent poetry published by Rev. Harry Haslam in 1926.

“A prophesy – Winter 1926

Pray listen; it hath lately been foretold-

The prophet’s voice hath spoken the decreee,

And none must doubt the word of prophesy-

Next winter will be memorably cold,

And in its icy grip the waters fold.

Prepare we then, on ice-floor’d Estuary,

From pierhead onwards to the open sea,

Our glorious winter carnival to hold.

There let us roast an ox upon the ice,

As once on Father Thames our forbears did;

Or two, or three, if one will not suffice,

For none who asks must be denied a slice.

And let us all make merry, skate or skid,

For such a winter we shall not see twice.”

Alas, no oxen were to be roasted on a frozen New River Estuary that winter.

Southernmost Chinese settlement

For several decades from the 1870s the world’s southernmost Chinese settlement was Canton, near Lake George.

The author of ‘Westward Ho!’ gives a vivid description of Canton in 1888: “As it is now nearly dark we wend our way to spend a night at Canton. Arriving there we are conducted to a stable by an attache of the place, who, by the flickering glare of a candle stuck in an inverted bottle, points us out feed in abundance for our horses. This care disposed of we are guided by the savoury odour issuing from the building close by to enter and find ourselves in the Te Hun Fong Hotel, kept by Ly Chang. After passing alleyways as dark as infernal regions we are landed in the new dining room where everything is as clean as a new pin. The meal over we emerge to stroll through the only street the place boasts of, but to give anything like an adequate description of the place I am almost at a loss. The huts, hovels or houses are stuck up anyhow, regardless of either line or order; the chimneys, huge piles of timber, sod, and zinc cases being placed, in several instances, where Europeans would put their front door. The street is only about seven feet wide and is thickly built upon on both sides, if buildings they can be called – canvas, fern tree and slabs entering largely into their construction. The doors of all the shops are closed, but we find our way into the store of Yun Wah, in which rice and boots, tea, sugar, shirts and breeches are commingled in confusion.”