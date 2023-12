Police have driven two people home after speaking with them in regards to a suspicious fire in Gore. (File photo)

Police have spoken to two people in relation to a suspicious fire in Gore.

Firefighters were called to Kākāpō St after receiving reports of multiple small vegetation fires at about 3.30pm on Friday.

Crews arrived to find “little spots of fire”, said Bailey Wells, the southern shift manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke with two people before driving them home, a police spokesperson said.