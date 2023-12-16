Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into tree post at Ōreti Beach

A person has been seriously injuries after crashing their motorbike into a tree post at an Invercargill beach.

Emergency services were called to Ōreti Beach at about 12.45pm on Saturday after receiving reports of the crash, a police spokesperson said.

The person was in and out of consciousness when firefighters, police and Hato Hone St John staff arrived at the scene, he said.

The person was taken to Southland Hospital in a serious condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Ōreti Beach is a popular spot for motorcyclists, and is home to the Burt Monro Challenge where motorcyclists ride as fast as they can down the sand and attempt to ride up Bluff Hill.