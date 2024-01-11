Public urged to stay away from Waituna Lagoon after algae discovered

Visitors to Waituna Lagoon are being urged to keep their distance as toxic algae blooms in its waters. (File photo)

Officials are warning against swimming, fishing and collecting seafood from Waituna Lagoon due to toxic algae.

Environment Southland announced on Thursday that algae was discovered in the lagoon, and while testing was being undertaken, advised visitors to keep their distance.

Ash Rabel, the regional council’s team leader for aquatic systems, said there were species of toxic algae such as planktonic cyanobacteria in the lagoon.

Samples of the algae were taken by the Cawthron Institute on Wednesday to determine the correct species and the volume, Rabel said.

“High toxic algae levels combined with the high phosphorus and nitrogen levels indicate we will need to keep a close eye on the ecological health of the lagoon.”

Rabel said sampling of the lagoon would increase and public health warnings for the lagoon would be confirmed once the test results were returned.

“In the meantime, we urge the public to avoid swimming, fishing or taking seafood from the lagoon.”