1913 - when half Gore was flooded

Prior to the floods of 1978 and 1984, Southland’s great flood was on March 29 1913 when Gore was inundated by a flooded Mataura River. This flash-flood was probably started by a cloud-burst in the Mataura Gorge.

The river burst its banks and flooded the town to a depth of 1.8m in the main part of town. Half the town suffered water damage and the cost was estimated at £100,000.

The Southland Times reported:

“At 3.30am on Saturday a man named Dennis Gordon went to the police station, and told Sergeant Burrows that the river had broken through the embankment at Jacobstown, and that a flood was imminent.

He suggested that he should ring the fire bell, which stands about fifty yards from the police station. In a few minutes people were hurrying and scurrying in all directions, knowing all too well what the alarm was intended to convey.

The river at the rear of the police station had then advanced as far as the railway line and could be seen rising rapidly. Horses were procured by the police and others, who galloped or ran through the streets shouting the startling news that a flood was upon the town.

The townspeople realised their danger, and they had either to run for safety or take to their roofs and lofts. Within an hour or two the water had risen to a point said to be three feet higher than any previous flood, and ran with terrific force down the streets.

Numbers of people who had failed to leave the flats when the warning was given were cut off, and, as it was then problematical as to how high the river would rise, their predicament was most serious. Carts were soon out collecting people from various houses and conveying them to the refuges on higher ground.

Following the flood, stopbanks were built upstream and there has been no repeat of such flood damage.

Before that, the Waiau

Even greater flooding events are likely to have involved the Waiau. The river had several potential exit points though a large boulder bank and if these were blocked at the same time there was a massive ponding.

When the blockage eventually breeched, the huge outpouring of floodwaters would have been spectacular. Joseph Orchiston crossed the Waiau mouth in March 1896 and observed that the river had been ponded until recently. He estimated its outflow would have been 200,000 cusecs (5660 cubic metres per second), equal to the greatest flood down the Clutha.

It is fortunate that the flood had subsided by the time he made his crossing which was in the dark in a leaking dinghy

Executed in effigy

Burning-in-effigy and hanging-in-effigy, both ancient and noble traditions, were commonplace on the goldfields.

The first recorded Southland incident was in 1884 when an effigy of the Riverton police sergeant was burned by a larrikin mob after he had prosecuted the ring-leaders of the rabble that disrupted the Salvation Army parades through the town.

Also in 1884 an effigy of the member for Hokonui, Mr Cowan, was burned in Gore.

The details are lost as The Southland Times refused to discuss them. “The communication exhibits so manifest an animus and the particulars of the occurrence are so discreditable to the parties engaged in it, that we decline to publish it.”