How pine became our exotic timber of choice

The rapid milling of native timber in Southland – rimu, mātai, kahikatea, miro and tōtara– gave rise to concern about how long the supply would last.

A 1913 Royal Commission on Forestry endorsed the standard view that the land should be cleared of forest to make way for pasture but noted that the native forest was not inexhaustible and milling of the remaining bush needed tighter control.

This prompted an investigation onto the best exotic timber trees.

Native conifers are so slow-growing that it could be a hundred years before a plantation would be ready for milling, so various exotic tree species were tried.

They had to be fast-growing, straight, strong, versatile, durable and able to grow on poor soil.

Experimental plantations of larch, redwood, Maritime pine, Bishop pine, macrocarpa, Western red cedar, Corsican pine, Douglas fir and others were tried but these all had drawbacks - they were too slow-growing, crooked, soft, prone to decay and disease or too brittle.

The Royal Commission on Forestry recommended Radiata pine as the best exotic tree available for the plantations that would eventually be needed to replace native timbers.

Radiata pine had been introduced to New Zealand in the early days of European settlement and used for shelter-belts, specimen trees and small-scale woodlots.

Radiata pine, Pinus radiata, sometimes called Monterey Pine, is a native of California where it is found in a very restricted area.

It has the properties of rapid growth, tolerance of salt, frost, drought and poor soil, high germination and ease of propagation and proved ideal for the Southland growing climate.

Atlantic salmon

Atlantic salmon were established in the Waiau and in Lake Te Anau in the late 1800s from ova brought from Scotland.

Despite many thousand hatchlings being released, the population did not thrive and never established a sea-run population.

The fish just go out to sea and don’t come back.

Most examples are small and often ill-favoured, the species is rare and one of the few failures of fish acclimatisation.

Its local name, Te Anau Salmon, reflects the limited distribution and it seems it no longer exists in the Lower Waiau below Lake Manapouri.

The largest specimen is a 75cm fish weighing about 4 kilograms.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Montgomery in Invercargill. A couple of impertinently aimed snowballs came his way.

The snowballing of Field Marshal Montgomery took place on July 20 1947 when the war hero was visiting an icy Invercargill.

On a snowy Saturday morning, lads standing on the YMCA veranda hurled snowballs at his open jeep.

Rather than disappoint the crowd, Monty had driven down from Dunedin as the snow had prevented his flight leaving Taieri Airport.

The convoy of nine vehicles made a swift journey despite the road being covered in snow. Although frozen and in pain from too many hearty colonial handshakes he spoke to a wildly enthusiastic crowd and spent an hour with returned servicemen. One incident attracted the attention of the press.

A newsboy, Clive Adamson, refused Montgomery’s payment for a newspaper, and the pair struck up a friendship with Monty taking an interest in Clive’s activities for many years.