Southland home to Sapphires

This sapphire, possibly the largest found, comes from Gemstone Beach.

New Zealand lacks other gems – diamonds, emeralds and rubies – but does have sapphires.

They have come down the Waiau River with the source possibly being the Borland River.

There are stories about lost ruby mines and ruby rock but anything resembling a ruby is likely to be a garnet.

The world record sapphire is somewhat larger than this example.

In 2021 a 310 kilogram sapphire boulder was dug up near Colombo, the Sri Lankan capital. It is called

”Queen of Asia” and has been valued at $100 million.

Highest railway

The northernmost railway in Southland and probably the highest in New Zealand was a short stretch of rail laid for the tunnelling work on the Homer Tunnel.

The tunnel was begun in 1935 from both ends and broken through in 1940, but work ceased during the war. It was resumed in 1951.

There was a rumour that a wagon load of scrap iron was stationed there so that if the Japanese invaded via the west coast, then the tunnel could be blocked.

Improbable as invasion here seems, the tunnel would have been the only access to the land east of Fiordland between Jackson Bay and Te Waewae Bay.

Kindergartens

The Kindergarten movement in New Zealand began with a meeting in Dunedin in 1889, but it was 1909 before it gained official recognition and 1913 before the New Zealand Free Kindergarten Union was formed.

Southland’s first kindergarten, Rahiri Kindergarten, was opened in February 1896 by Miss Gresham, initially in the old Baptist Church in Esk Street.

It took pupils from age three to six.

In December 1900, she had more than 30 pupils, and it was reported:

“It is only a few years since the kindergarten system came into operation, but the value and success of such institutions has been proved beyond dispute and it has come to be realised that this is the best and truest method of training young children. The mistress of such an institution requires great tact and patience, and a gracious manner that wins the love of her charges, as her teaching is bound to play an important part in building up the characters of those under her care”

The first public kindergarten was opened in January 1921 at 205 Gala Street.

Half the purchase cost of the house was given by the government, but the ongoing expenses were paid by public fundraising events and equipment was donated.

There had been a request for wheelbarrows and rockinghorses, mats and a kettle.

The movement to establish the kindergarten had begun two years before when Helen Birss, the first woman president of the Southland NZEI, had become concerned at the neglect of children during the flu epidemic.

Mothers, recovering from the illness and caring for large families, needed the childcare provided by a kindergarten.

“Games, music, stories, etc., will form part of the day’s programme. Children who come from a distance, or whose mothers have to leave them during the day, or are in ill health, will be provided with dinner and as the kindergarten will be open during the afternoon the little ones attending will be looked after during the greater part of the day.”