When the word went out about the Milford Track

The description “finest walk in the world” for the Milford Track dates from 1908 though the track had been walkable since 1888, thanks to the pioneering work of Quintin MacKinnon.

On September 12, 1908 the London Spectator said: “Deep in the south-west corner of New Zealand, far from the familiar scenes of travel, lies the celebrated Milford Sound, an inlet of the sea said to surpass in magnificence even the fjords of Norway.

‘’Of late years a track has been made overland to the sound, and this track, anyone possessing eyes to see with, feet to walk with and a love of Nature at her loneliest and loftiest could scarcely do better than essay.

‘’It is but some 33 miles in length, traversable, therefore, by the practised walker in one day, though much more profitably allotted two or three.

‘’A paternal Government has furnished it with all requisite accommodation, and it must surely be, from the variety, the beauty, and the scale of the scenes through which it passes, one of the loveliest wonders of the world.”

A hard-wearing grass

Chewings Fescue (Festuca rubra subsp. commutata) is a grass first commercialised by George Chewings of Glenelg​ near Mossburn about 1888.

Chewings was initially unimpressed with the new grass which had been sown as an experiment on Glenelg as it was wiry and unpalatable, but the hard-wearing properties of the grass, then called Hard fescue, had been known for some time.

Seed was harvested and found its first market with farmers on the pumice country of the North Island.

The market developed rapidly in New Zealand and overseas. Hundreds of tons of seed were exported to Britain.

It found particular use in grassing air-strips and is a popular lawn grass throughout Europe and North America because of its fineness, density, cold tolerance, shade tolerance and disease resistance and the fact that it can be mown flat. It needs little water and fertiliser. Seed production peaked in the 1950s.

A British nursery website says: “Chewing's fescue is a fine-leaved native perennial grass of medium height and vigour. It does not spread vegetatively by rhizomes and instead grows to form dense tufts (or mats if mown frequently). The name Chewings is from a Mr Chewing who first traded its seed as lawn seed in large quantities from New Zealand’’.

An American site says, “The common fine fescues now used in shade and low-maintenance lawn mixes contain chewings, as well as creeping red and hard fescue. Chewings fescue has long been used as a pasture grass. It can also be found along roadsides and in athletic turfgrass mixes. Its drought and shade tolerance make it suitable for use in home lawns. Chewings can be allowed to grow long when used in a no-mow lawn mix or mowed shorter for a more traditional lawn. Using a mixture of fescue species and varieties provides greater diversity in the lawn. That means the grass will withstand extremes in weather and growing conditions while having better pest resistance’’.

Sending a message

Burning-in-effigy and hanging-in-effigy, both ancient and noble traditions, were commonplace on the goldfields.

The first recorded Southland incident was in 1884 when an effigy of the Riverton police sergeant was burned by a larrikin mob after he had prosecuted the ring-leaders of the rabble that disrupted the Salvation Army parades through the town.

Also in 1884 an effigy of the member for Hokonui, Mr Cowan, was burned in Gore.

The details are lost as The Southland Times refused to discuss them.

“The communication exhibits so manifest an animus and the particulars of the occurrence are so discreditable to the parties engaged in it, that we decline to publish it.”